Boxer Sailors Set Sea and Anchor

Quartermaster 3rd Class Alex Centeno, a native of New Haven, Connecticut, searches for surface contacts with a compass repeater on the weather decks aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Sept. 5, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

Date Taken: 09.05.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: NEW HAVEN, CT, US