Quartermaster Seaman David Mahdi, a native of Huntsville, Alabama, searches for surface contacts with ship mounted binoculars on the weather decks aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Sept. 5, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 23:04
|Photo ID:
|8007002
|VIRIN:
|230905-N-UY363-4019
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Boxer Sailors Set Sea and Anchor [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT