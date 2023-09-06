Boxer Sailors Set Sea and Anchor

Quartermaster Seaman David Mahdi, a native of Huntsville, Alabama, searches for surface contacts with ship mounted binoculars on the weather decks aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Sept. 5, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

