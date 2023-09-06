Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boxer Sailors Set Sea and Anchor [Image 3 of 8]

    Boxer Sailors Set Sea and Anchor

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Reyes, a native of Dallas, handles line on the fantail as USS Boxer (LHD 4) departs for a scheduled underway, Sept. 5, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 23:06
    Photo ID: 8006983
    VIRIN: 230905-N-UY363-1096
    Resolution: 4467x2978
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer Sailors Set Sea and Anchor [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Boxer Medical Department Maintains Medical Readiness at Sea
    Boxer Medical Department Maintains Medical Readiness at Sea
    Boxer Sailors Set Sea and Anchor
    Boxer Medical Department Maintains Medical Readiness at Sea
    Testing the Continuity
    Maintaining Inventory
    Boxer Sailors Set Sea and Anchor
    Boxer Sailors Set Sea and Anchor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    line
    Departs
    Underway
    Sea and Anchor
    Line handler

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT