Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Reyes, a native of Dallas, handles line on the fantail as USS Boxer (LHD 4) departs for a scheduled underway, Sept. 5, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 23:06 Photo ID: 8006983 VIRIN: 230905-N-UY363-1096 Resolution: 4467x2978 Size: 1.59 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boxer Sailors Set Sea and Anchor [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.