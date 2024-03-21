NMRC Clinical Trials Center Gears up for Study to Advance Potential Influenza Prevention Therapy

BETHESDA, Md. – Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC)’s Clinical Trials Center (CTC) is seeking volunteers to test a new therapy intended for use as a pre- and post-exposure prevention measure for influenza.



The study, expected to begin in mid-April and funded by the Defense Health Agency, will evaluate SAb Biotherapeutics (SAB) therapy SAB-176, a novel infectious disease therapy designated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 14,000,000 medical visits, 360,000 hospitalizations and 21,000 deaths occurred in the United States due to influenza from 2022-2023. Influenza outbreaks can spread easily among active-duty service members, especially those living in congregate settings, reducing mission readiness. A prevention option that can be administered remotely could reduce disease burden and optimize health and operational readiness of Navy, Marine Corps and joint service personnel in all domains that may face a rapidly transmitted infectious disease threat.



“It is important to support studies that advance therapeutics that can be feasibly delivered in a deployed setting,” explained Cmdr. Nehkonti Adams, director of NMRC CTC, and leader of the phase 1 study. “This research could impact thousands of lives, providing the capacity to rapidly respond to influenza and other infectious diseases.”



“We look forward to evaluating SAB-176, and are excited to accelerate NMRC efforts to enhance warfighters readiness,” Adams added.



Similar products manufactured by SAB have been administered to over 700 healthy volunteers and patients.



This study is open to all healthy active-duty military, dependents, retirees and WRNMMC personnel between the ages of 18 and 60. Participants must not be pregnant, cannot have received a flu shot in the past 90 days and must be able to complete at least eight visits to the CTC over the course of three months. Active-duty personnel will be required to complete a supervisor’s approval form. Participants may be eligible for compensation.



SAB Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing antibodies to combat bacteria and viruses, without the need for human donors, to treat and prevent immune and autoimmune disorders.



NMRC CTC is located at Naval Support Activity Bethesda, Building 17B (2nd floor). If you would like to participate or have any questions, please contact the center at 301-295-4735 (call) or 301-233-9640 (text), or via e-mail at usn.nmrc.ctc@health.mil to schedule an appointment.



The CTC evaluates vaccines, therapeutics, prophylactics and medical devices in human subjects to advance products from the laboratory to the front line and maximize the medical readiness of the warfighter.

