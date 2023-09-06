Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Medical Department Maintains Medical Readiness at Sea [Image 4 of 8]

    Boxer Medical Department Maintains Medical Readiness at Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Hospital Corpsman Seaman Darah Perez-Medina, a native of Red Lion, Pennsylvania, fills a syringe with the influenza vaccine in the medical bay aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Aug. 30, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 22:54
    Photo ID: 8006984
    VIRIN: 230830-N-UY363-1168
    Resolution: 2403x3604
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: RED LION, PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer Medical Department Maintains Medical Readiness at Sea [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

