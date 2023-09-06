Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Dat Phan, a native of Fishers, Indiana, conducts an inventory assessment in a locker aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Aug. 30, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 22:57
|Photo ID:
|8006990
|VIRIN:
|230830-N-UY363-5008
|Resolution:
|3450x2300
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|FISHERS, IN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintaining Inventory [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
