Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Dat Phan, a native of Fishers, Indiana, conducts an inventory assessment in a locker aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Aug. 30, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 22:57 Photo ID: 8006990 VIRIN: 230830-N-UY363-5008 Resolution: 3450x2300 Size: 1.89 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: FISHERS, IN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintaining Inventory [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.