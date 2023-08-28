Honoring furry heroes in retirement

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Forshee, a military working dog handler assigned to the 673rd Security Forces Squadron, sits with MWD Beni, 673rd SFS, during his retirement ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 25, 2023. Beni was selected for MWD training school in 2016 and retired after seven years of service. After his retirement, Greg was adopted by Forshee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

