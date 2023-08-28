Honoring furry heroes in retirement

Retired military working dog patch rests on the vest of MWD Greg, assigned to the 673rd Security Forces Squadron, during his retirement ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug 25, 2023. Greg was selected for MWD training school in 2014 and retired after nine years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 17:14
|Photo ID:
|7998015
|VIRIN:
|230825-F-YB365-1672
|Resolution:
|4119x2746
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
