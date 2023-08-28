Honoring furry heroes in retirement

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Kennedy, 673rd Security Forces Squadron commander, presents a medal to military working dog Greg, assigned to the 673rd SFS, during his retirement ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 25, 2023. Greg was selected for MWD training school in 2014 and retired after nine years of service. After his retirement, Greg was adopted by Staff Sgt. Melissa Udulutch, MWD handler, 673rd SFS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

