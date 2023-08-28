Honoring furry heroes in retirement

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Kennedy, 673rd Security Forces Squadron commander, presents a medal to military working dog Beni assigned to the 673rd SFS, during his retirement ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 25, 2023. Beni was selected for MWD training school in 2016 and retired after seven years of service. After his retirement, Beni was adopted by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Forshee, a MWD handler with the 673rd SFS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

