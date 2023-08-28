Honoring furry heroes in retirement

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Kennedy, 673rd Security Forces Squadron commander, presents a medal to military working dog Beni assigned to the 673rd SFS, during his retirement ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 25, 2023. Beni was selected for MWD training school in 2016 and retired after seven years of service. After his retirement, Beni was adopted by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Forshee, a MWD handler with the 673rd SFS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 17:14
|Photo ID:
|7998012
|VIRIN:
|230825-F-YB365-1642
|Resolution:
|5517x3678
|Size:
|6.59 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
