Honoring furry heroes in retirement

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Melissa Udulutch, a military working dog handler assigned to the 673rd Security Forces Squadron, sits with MWD Greg, 673rd SFS, during his retirement ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug 25, 2023. Greg was selected for MWD training school in 2014 and retired after nine years of service. After his retirement, Greg was adopted by Udulutch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

