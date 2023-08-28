U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Melissa Udulutch, military working dog handler assigned to the 673rd Security Forces Squadron, places patch on MWD Greg, 673rd SFS, during his retirement ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug 25, 2023. This patch signifies Greg’s official retirement after nine years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 17:14 Photo ID: 7998013 VIRIN: 230825-F-YB365-1653 Resolution: 4822x3215 Size: 5.27 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honoring furry heroes in retirement [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Shelimar Rivera-Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.