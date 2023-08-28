Honoring furry heroes in retirement

U.S. Air Force military working dog Greg, assigned to the 673rd Security Forces Squadron, sits near his handler during his retirement ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 25, 2023. Greg was selected for MWD training school in 2014 and retired after nine years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

