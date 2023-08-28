Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring furry heroes in retirement [Image 3 of 9]

    Honoring furry heroes in retirement

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera-Rosado 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Kennedy, 673rd Security Forces Squadron commander, presents a certificate to military working dog Greg and his handler, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Melissa Udulutch, both assigned to the 673rd SFS, during his retirement ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 25, 2023. After his retirement, Greg was adopted by Udulutch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

