Honoring furry heroes in retirement

U.S. Air Force military working dog Beni, assigned to the 673rd Security Forces Squadron, sits on grass during his retirement ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug 25, 2023. Beni was selected for MWD training school in 2016 and retired after seven years of service. After his retirement, Beni was adopted by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Forshee, MWD handler, 673rd SFS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

