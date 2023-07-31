28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Beth Janssen, 28th Operational Weather Squadron (OWS) commander, right, gives a speech to her squadron during a change of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 28, 2023. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that displays a handover of authorities and responsibilities within a command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

