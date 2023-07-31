U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Beth Janssen, 28th Operational Weather Squadron (OWS) commander, right, gives a speech to her squadron during a change of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 28, 2023. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that displays a handover of authorities and responsibilities within a command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 15:45
|Photo ID:
|7962212
|VIRIN:
|230628-F-HO927-1286
|Resolution:
|6812x4541
|Size:
|5.4 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AFB, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
