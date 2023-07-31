Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command [Image 4 of 9]

    28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command

    SHAW AFB, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Beth Janssen, 28th Operational Weather Squadron (OWS) commander, right, accepts the 28th OWS guidon from Col. Damon Vorhees, 1st Weather Group commander, left, during a change of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 28, 2023. Janssen received a total of four medals during her career, including the Air Force meritorious service medal with two oak leaf clusters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 15:45
    Photo ID: 7962207
    VIRIN: 230628-F-HO927-1224
    Resolution: 5695x3797
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    awards
    Shaw AFB
    Air Force
    Change of Command
    20FW

