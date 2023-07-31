28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Beth Janssen, 28th Operational Weather Squadron (OWS) commander, right, accepts the 28th OWS guidon from Col. Damon Vorhees, 1st Weather Group commander, left, during a change of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 28, 2023. Janssen received a total of four medals during her career, including the Air Force meritorious service medal with two oak leaf clusters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

