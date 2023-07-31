28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Beth Janssen, 28th Operational Weather Squadron (OWS) commander, middle, receives her first applause as the new commander alongside Col. Damon Vorhees, 1st Weather Group commander, left, and Lt. Col. Daniel Muggelberg, 28th OWS outgoing commander, right, during a change of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 28, 2023. Janssen received a Reserve Officers’ Training Corps commission upon graduation from the University of Northern Colorado in 2007. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

