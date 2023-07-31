Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command [Image 6 of 9]

    28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command

    SHAW AFB, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Beth Janssen, 28th Operational Weather Squadron (OWS) commander, gives her first speech as commander during a change of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 28, 2023. During the speech, Janssen expressed her excitement to start working with the 28th OWS as their new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 15:45
    Photo ID: 7962209
    VIRIN: 230628-F-HO927-1272
    Resolution: 7077x4718
    Size: 6.3 MB
    Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command
    28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command
    28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command
    28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command
    28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command
    28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command
    28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command
    28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command
    28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    awards
    Shaw AFB
    Air Force
    Change of Command
    20FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT