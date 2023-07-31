U.S. Air Force Col. Damon Vorhees, 1st Weather Group commander, left, presents a meritorious service award to Lt. Col. Daniel Muggelberg, 28th Operational Weather Squadron (OWS) outgoing commander, right, during a change of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 28, 2023. As the 28th OWS commander, Muggelberg led a 118-member squadron tasked to integrate environmental analysis insights into intelligence planning operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 15:45 Photo ID: 7962205 VIRIN: 230628-F-HO927-1122 Resolution: 6689x4459 Size: 6.62 MB Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.