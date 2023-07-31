U.S. Air Force Col. Damon Vorhees, 1st Weather Group commander, left, pins a meritorious service medal on Lt. Col. Daniel Muggelberg, 28th Operational Weather Squadron outgoing commander, right, during a change of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 28, 2023. The Meritorious Service Medal is presented to military members who distinguished themselves by admirable achievement or service to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 15:45 Photo ID: 7962204 VIRIN: 230628-F-HO927-1111 Resolution: 3697x2465 Size: 2.27 MB Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.