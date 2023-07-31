Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command [Image 8 of 9]

    28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command

    SHAW AFB, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Muggelberg, 28th Operational Weather Squadron outgoing commander, smiles during a change of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 28, 2023. Muggelberg was commissioned a second lieutenant through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps in 2006 upon graduation from Florida State University. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 15:45
    Photo ID: 7962211
    VIRIN: 230628-F-HO927-1273
    Resolution: 6653x4435
    Size: 5.49 MB
    Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command
    28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command
    28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command
    28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command
    28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command
    28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command
    28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command
    28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command
    28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    awards
    Shaw AFB
    Air Force
    Change of Command
    20FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT