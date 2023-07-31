U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Muggelberg, 28th Operational Weather Squadron outgoing commander, smiles during a change of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 28, 2023. Muggelberg was commissioned a second lieutenant through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps in 2006 upon graduation from Florida State University. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 15:45 Photo ID: 7962211 VIRIN: 230628-F-HO927-1273 Resolution: 6653x4435 Size: 5.49 MB Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.