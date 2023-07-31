28th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Muggelberg, 28th Operational Weather Squadron (OWS) outgoing commander, right, passes the 28th OWS guidon to Col. Damon Vorhees, 1st Weather Group commander, left, during a change of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 28, 2023. Muggelberg passed the flag symbolizing his relinquishing responsibilities here at Shaw. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

