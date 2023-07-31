Alaska Military Youth Academy candidate Bilal Harbi sits on the floor with his head in his hands during the Alaska Military Youth Academy's shock morning at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson July 20, 2023. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 08.07.2023 18:02 Photo ID: 7958401 VIRIN: 230720-Z-DX219-1028 Resolution: 5400x3600 Size: 15.35 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program [Image 26 of 26], by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.