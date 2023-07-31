Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program

Candidate Kamarrie Hinds feels his freshly shaven head as he processes through the intake portion for the Alaska Military Youth Academy July 19, 2023. Candidates began their 22-week AMYA program at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and spend a week going through the acclimation phase before becoming full cadets in the residential program. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 08.07.2023 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US