Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program

Alaska Military Youth Academy team Leader Nicholas Conklin shaves the head of incoming candidate Jeffery Alston as part of the intake process for the Alaska Military Youth Academy July 19, 2023. Candidates began their 22-week AMYA program at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and spend a week going through the acclimation phase before becoming full cadets in the residential program. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

