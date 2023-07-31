Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program

Alaska Military Youth Academy team leader Nyamuoch Dong motivates the women candidates to do a set of push-ups during shock morning at the start of the AMYA 22-week program at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson July 20, 2023. Shock morning is designed to show candidates what is expected of them for the next 22 weeks. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

