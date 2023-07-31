Candidates in the Alaska Military Youth Academy stand in formation during shock morning at the start of the AMYA 22-week program ay Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson July 20, 2023. Candidates are put through their paces with an early morning wake up followed by calisthenics, marching, cleaning and learning what the next 22 weeks will be like. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 08.07.2023 18:02 Photo ID: 7958387 VIRIN: 230720-Z-DX219-1015 Resolution: 5400x3749 Size: 11.68 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program [Image 26 of 26], by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.