Alaska Military Youth Academy team leader Sam Barnlund encourages a candidate to do push-ups during shock morning at the start of the 22-week AMYA program at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson July 20, 2023. Shock morning is a wake-up call for candidates that introduces then to what the next 22 weeks will be like and what will be expected of them. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 18:02
|Photo ID:
|7958391
|VIRIN:
|230720-Z-DX219-1019
|Resolution:
|5400x3600
|Size:
|13.8 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program [Image 26 of 26], by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
