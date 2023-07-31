Rucksacks and empty shelves sit ready for the new candidates in the Alaska Military Youth Academy 22-week program at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson July 19, 2023. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 18:02
|Photo ID:
|7958384
|VIRIN:
|230720-Z-DX219-1012
|Resolution:
|5400x3600
|Size:
|14.84 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program [Image 26 of 26], by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT