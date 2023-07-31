Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program [Image 10 of 26]

    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Robert DeBerry 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Rucksacks and empty shelves sit ready for the new candidates in the Alaska Military Youth Academy 22-week program at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson July 19, 2023. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 18:02
    Photo ID: 7958384
    VIRIN: 230720-Z-DX219-1012
    Resolution: 5400x3600
    Size: 14.84 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program [Image 26 of 26], by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    amya
    nationalguard
    alaskanationalguard
    alaskaarmynationalguard
    alaskamilitaryyouthacademy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT