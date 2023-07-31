Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program [Image 20 of 26]

    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Robert DeBerry 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Military Youth Academy team leader Xavier Flint instructs candidates to stand at position of attention and prepare to march during shock morning at the start of the AMYA 22-week program at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson July 20, 2023. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 18:02
    Photo ID: 7958394
    VIRIN: 230720-Z-DX219-1022
    Resolution: 5400x3600
    Size: 13.04 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program [Image 26 of 26], by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program
    Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    amya
    nationalguard
    alaskanationalguard
    alaskaarmynationalguard
    alaskamilitaryyouthacademy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT