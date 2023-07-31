Candidates in the Alaska Military Youth Academy walk single file to their barracks at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson July 19, 2023. Candidates began their acclimation phase for the 22-week residential academy program with a fresh haircut and moving into their housing. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)
This work, Alaska Military Youth Academy begin 22-week program [Image 26 of 26], by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
