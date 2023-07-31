PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt Caleb “THRUST” Butler, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) F-16 Demonstration Team propulsion specialist, takes a selfie with air festival attendees during the 2023 Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2023. Yokota opened to the public for two full days of aircraft static displays, live music, food, fun, and aerial exhibitions to showcase U.S.-Japan military readiness. The PACAF F-16 Demo Team promotes positive relations between the U.S. and nations throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

