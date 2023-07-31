Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023 [Image 13 of 14]

    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt Caleb “THRUST” Butler, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) F-16 Demonstration Team propulsion specialist, takes a selfie with air festival attendees during the 2023 Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2023. Yokota opened to the public for two full days of aircraft static displays, live music, food, fun, and aerial exhibitions to showcase U.S.-Japan military readiness. The PACAF F-16 Demo Team promotes positive relations between the U.S. and nations throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    This work, PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023 [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team
    PACAFViperDemo
    Friendship Festival 2023
    Aerial Demonstration Team: Yokota Air Base

