U.S. Air Force Capt. Evan “STATIC” Trader, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) F-16 Demonstration Team safety officer, gives an air festival attendee a sticker during the 2023 Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2023. The PACAF F-16 Demo Team promotes positive relations between the U.S. and nations throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2023 Date Posted: 08.03.2023 00:08 Photo ID: 7949538 VIRIN: 230520-F-VB704-1055 Resolution: 5197x4016 Size: 1.4 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023 [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.