PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023

U.S. Air Force Capts. Evan “STATIC” Trader and Ethan “BANTAM” Smith, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) F-16 Demonstration Team safety officers, poses for a photo with an air festival attendee during the 2023 Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2023. The PACAF F-16 Demo Team demonstrates the U.S. Air Force's capabilities and commitment to preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
05.19.2023
08.03.2023
|7949535
|230520-F-VB704-1043
|5040x3895
|1.57 MB
MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|1
|0
