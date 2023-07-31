PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023

U.S. Air Force Capts. Evan “STATIC” Trader and Ethan “BANTAM” Smith, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) F-16 Demonstration Team safety officers, poses for a photo with an air festival attendee during the 2023 Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2023. The PACAF F-16 Demo Team demonstrates the U.S. Air Force's capabilities and commitment to preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

