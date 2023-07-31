PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Caleb “THRUST” Butler, Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team propulsion specialist, poses for a photo with an air festival attendee during the 2023 Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2023. Interacting with the community is one aspect of the team’s overall mission, along with showcasing the F-16 Fighting Falcon’s air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

