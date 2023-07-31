Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team members pose for a photo at the 2023 Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2023. The F-16 Fighting Falcon performs a multitude of aerial maneuvers during air festivals to showcase the ability and skill of the aircraft and pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 00:08
|Photo ID:
|7949542
|VIRIN:
|230521-F-VB704-1021
|Resolution:
|5156x2900
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023 [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT