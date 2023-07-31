Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023 [Image 12 of 14]

    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team members pose for a photo at the 2023 Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2023. The F-16 Fighting Falcon performs a multitude of aerial maneuvers during air festivals to showcase the ability and skill of the aircraft and pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 00:08
    Photo ID: 7949542
    VIRIN: 230521-F-VB704-1021
    Resolution: 5156x2900
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023 [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team
    PACAFViperDemo
    Friendship Festival 2023
    Aerial Demonstration Team: Yokota Air Base

