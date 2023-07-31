Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023 [Image 11 of 14]

    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) F-16 Demonstration Team members pose for a photo with Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s Blue Impulse at the 2023 Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2023. PACAF Demo Team’s primary mission is to inspire goodwill and promote positive relations between the U.S. and partner nations across the Pacific by exhibiting an exciting display of aerial maneuverability and dedication to the U.S. Air Force core values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 00:08
    Photo ID: 7949541
    VIRIN: 230521-F-VB704-1013
    Resolution: 5290x2976
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    This work, PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023 [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota Air Base
    Blue Impulse
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team
    PACAFViperDemo
    Friendship Festival 2023

