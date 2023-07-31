PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023

Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) F-16 Demonstration Team members pose for a photo with Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s Blue Impulse at the 2023 Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2023. PACAF Demo Team’s primary mission is to inspire goodwill and promote positive relations between the U.S. and partner nations across the Pacific by exhibiting an exciting display of aerial maneuverability and dedication to the U.S. Air Force core values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

Date Taken: 05.20.2023
Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP