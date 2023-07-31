PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023

U.S. Air Force Capt. Evan “STATIC” Trader, Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team safety officer, poses during the 2023 Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2023. The air festival improves the bilateral relationship between the U.S. and Japanese communities by showcasing the pride, precision, and professionalism of the U.S.-Japan alliance. The PACAF F-16 Demo Team travels throughout the Indo-Pacific region to promote and strengthen community relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

