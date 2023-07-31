Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023 [Image 7 of 14]

    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christopher "SATO" McMinn, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) F-16 Demonstration Team superintendent, and Capt. Ethan “BANTAM” Smith, Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team safety officer, walk the flight line during the 2023 Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2023. Several flying demonstrations were included in the festival, with special performances from the PACAF F-16 Viper Demonstration Team and Yokota’s very own C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, which dropped dozens of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers over the airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 00:08
    Photo ID: 7949536
    VIRIN: 230520-F-VB704-1045
    Resolution: 5838x3897
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023 [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team
    PACAFViperDemo
    Friendship Festival 2023
    Aerial Demonstration Team: Yokota Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT