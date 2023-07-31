PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Yokota Friendship Festival 2023

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christopher "SATO" McMinn, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) F-16 Demonstration Team superintendent, and Capt. Ethan “BANTAM” Smith, Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team safety officer, walk the flight line during the 2023 Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2023. Several flying demonstrations were included in the festival, with special performances from the PACAF F-16 Viper Demonstration Team and Yokota’s very own C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, which dropped dozens of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers over the airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

