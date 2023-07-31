Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 14th Fighter Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9]

    The 14th Fighter Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joshua Plocinski, 14th Fighter Squadron (FS) commander, renders his first salute as commander during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 9, 2023. A change of command is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 19:28
    Photo ID: 7949261
    VIRIN: 230609-F-VB704-1241
    Resolution: 5643x3174
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, The 14th Fighter Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Change of Command
    14th Fighter Squadron
    35th Operations Group
    14th FS
    35th OG

