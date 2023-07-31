The 14th Fighter Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Doyle Pompa, left, 35th Operations Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Joshua Plocinski, center, 14th Fighter Squadron (FS) incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 9, 2023. The passing of the guidon marks the beginning of Plocinski’s tour as commander of the 14th FS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|06.09.2023
|08.02.2023 19:28
|7949259
|230609-F-VB704-1209
|4993x3994
|2.48 MB
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|2
|0
