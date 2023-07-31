U.S. Air Force Col. Doyle Pompa, left, 35th Operations Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Joshua Plocinski, center, 14th Fighter Squadron (FS) incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 9, 2023. The passing of the guidon marks the beginning of Plocinski’s tour as commander of the 14th FS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 19:28 Photo ID: 7949259 VIRIN: 230609-F-VB704-1209 Resolution: 4993x3994 Size: 2.48 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 14th Fighter Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.