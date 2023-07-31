U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joshua Plocinski, 14th Fighter Squadron (FS) commander, addresses the audience during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 9, 2023. A change of command is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 19:28
|Photo ID:
|7949254
|VIRIN:
|230609-F-VB704-1106
|Resolution:
|5103x3397
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 14th Fighter Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
