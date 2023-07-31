U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joshua Plocinski, 14th Fighter Squadron (FS) commander, gives his daughter a teddy bear during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 9, 2023. During the ceremony, Plocinski took command of the 14th FS from the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. David Dubel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 19:28
|Photo ID:
|7949256
|VIRIN:
|230609-F-VB704-1118
|Resolution:
|3679x2943
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 14th Fighter Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
