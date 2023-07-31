Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 14th Fighter Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 9]

    The 14th Fighter Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joshua Plocinski, 14th Fighter Squadron (FS) commander, gives his daughter a teddy bear during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 9, 2023. During the ceremony, Plocinski took command of the 14th FS from the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. David Dubel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 19:28
    Photo ID: 7949256
    VIRIN: 230609-F-VB704-1118
    Resolution: 3679x2943
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 14th Fighter Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 14th Fighter Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    The 14th Fighter Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    The 14th Fighter Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    The 14th Fighter Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    The 14th Fighter Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    The 14th Fighter Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    The 14th Fighter Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    The 14th Fighter Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    The 14th Fighter Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Change of Command
    14th Fighter Squadron
    35th Operations Group
    14th FS
    35th OG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT