U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joshua Plocinski, 14th Fighter Squadron (FS) commander, gives his daughter a teddy bear during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 9, 2023. During the ceremony, Plocinski took command of the 14th FS from the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. David Dubel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 19:28 Photo ID: 7949256 VIRIN: 230609-F-VB704-1118 Resolution: 3679x2943 Size: 2.3 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 14th Fighter Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.