The 14th Fighter Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joshua Plocinski, 14th Fighter Squadron commander, walks over to his family during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 9, 2023. The heritage of a change of command traces its roots to medieval battlefields where the knights were obliged to obey the orders of the warrior carrying their unit guidon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

