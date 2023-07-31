The 14th Fighter Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Dubel, center, 14th Fighter Squadron (FS) outgoing commander, passes a guidon to Col. Doyle Pompa, left, 35th Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 9, 2023. The passing of the guidon signifies Dubel relinquishing command of the 14th FS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 19:28
|Photo ID:
|7949258
|VIRIN:
|230609-F-VB704-1202
|Resolution:
|4670x3736
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
