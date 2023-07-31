The 14th Fighter Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isaiah Stone, 14th Fighter Squadron (FS) dedicated crew chief, unveils a nametape for Lt. Col. Joshua Plocinski, 14th FS commander, on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 9, 2023. The change of command ceremony formally transferred the 14th FS from Lt. Col. David Dubel, 14th FS outgoing commander, to Plocinski. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

