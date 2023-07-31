The 14th Fighter Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Dubel, center, 14th Fighter Squadron (FS) outgoing commander, congratulates Lt. Col. Joshua Plocinski, left, 14th FS incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 9, 2023. The change of command ceremony formally transferred command of the 14th FS from Dubel to Plocinski. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

