    2d Marines Company PT 2023 [Image 10 of 10]

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Alexis Sanchez 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Steven M. Sutey, center, the commanding officer of 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, speaks with Marines following a physical training event on Fort Bliss, Texas, June 17, 2023. The physical training event was designed to build unit cohesion and increase camaraderie amongst the Marines and Sailors of 2nd Marine Regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexis Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2023
    VIRIN: 230617-M-SU940-1205
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d Marines Company PT 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Alexis Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

