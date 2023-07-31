U.S. Marine Corps Col. Steven M. Sutey, center, the commanding officer of 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, speaks with Marines following a physical training event on Fort Bliss, Texas, June 17, 2023. The physical training event was designed to build unit cohesion and increase camaraderie amongst the Marines and Sailors of 2nd Marine Regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexis Sanchez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 16:13 Photo ID: 7946760 VIRIN: 230617-M-SU940-1205 Resolution: 7156x4773 Size: 18.36 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2d Marines Company PT 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Alexis Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.