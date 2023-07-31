Meritorious Promotion- Cpl. Ngugi

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Steven M. Sutey, left, the commanding officer of 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, congratulates Cpl. Ian K. Ngugi, a data systems administrator with Headquarters Company, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, following his promotion ceremony on Fort Bliss, Texas, June 2, 2023. Ngugi was meritoriously promoted to corporal for his superior performance and as recognition of his ability to assume positions of greater authority and responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexis Sanchez)

